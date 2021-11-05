Kathy Griffin Does a Topless Dance to Celebrate 61st Birthday After Cancer Diagnosis

Kathy Griffin shimmied into her birthday in perfect fashion. The comedian and actress, who underwent surgery in August following her lung cancer diagnosis, turned 61 on Thursday, and she celebrated the occasion in her birthday suit. Griffin shared a video to social media of her playfully dancing topless on an oceanfront balcony.

In the short clip, a topless Griffin stood with the camera to her back as did a little dance on the balcony, looking out over a gorgeous oceanfront view. She captioned the clip, “IT’S MY BIRTHDAY, BABY! 61 AND SEXXXXY,” with the comments section quickly filling with happy birthday wishes from her friends. Fellow comic Caroline Rhea wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen!” Kris Jenner commented, “Happy Birthday!!!!!! Sending you tons of love xoxoxox,” with Selma Blair adding in her own remark, “Happy birthday Kathy!!! Love you dummy,.”

The Emmy-winning entertainer’s birthday celebrations follow a troublesome few months for Griffin, who in August announced she had been diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer, despite having never smoked. At the time, Griffin explained that the cancer was “contained” and her doctors were “very optimistic” about her prognosis and that she would not have to undergo radiation or chemotherapy after she underwent surgery to have part of her left lung removed. A representative for the comedian confirmed later that same day that Griffin was “out of surgery and everything went well,” with Griffin sharing in her own update a few days later that she struggled with pain following the procedure.

“To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I anticipated,” she shared, noting that she would not be taking any painkillers before trying to sleep, but would instead take Tylenol, her “new best friend. With over a year clean and drug-free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills.”

In the months since sharing her diagnosis, Griffin has continued to keep fans up to date.In a September update, Griffin revealed “the “one thing that doesn’t suck about cancer” is “it’s hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case vocal chord issues.” She continued, one “thing that doesn’t suck about cancer… how shameless I am when clapping back at people who dare to sass Ms Kathy about anything with ‘Really, d-head??? Try CANCER!”