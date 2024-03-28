Kate Middleton and Prince William Could Reunite With Prince Harry Soon — But Will They?

An insider says Prince Harry will try to visit his brother and sister-in-law soon, but a different source says Prince William and Middleton might turn him down.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a chance to spend time with Prince Harry soon, but some doubt that they will take it. Prince Harry is heading to the U.K. in May for his Invictus Games, and sources close to him told GB News that he "will make efforts to see Princess Kate and Prince William" while he is there. At the same time, a source close to Middleton and Prince William told The Daily Beast that they don't think this is the time for a visit with the Duke of Sussex.

Tensions between Prince Harry and his brother have been at an all-time high over the last year or so, and their wives Meghan Markle and Middleton have their own baggage to deal with as well. The four have rarely seen each other or spent time together since Prince Harry and Markle moved to the U.S. in 2020, and some reports say they have avoided each other even when Prince Harry has visited the U.K. However, Prince Harry has visited his father King Charles III and begun mending fences with him – especially since the king was diagnosed with cancer.

Middleton announced on Friday that she, too, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Since Prince Harry made a special trip to the U.K. to visit his father after his big announcement, it's no surprise that royal admirers are wondering if he will do the same for Middleton. However, author Tom Quinn told GB News that Prince Harry's visit to the U.K. in May will be "brief and carefully choreographed." His main goal will be to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but he will also do his best to see his brother and sister-in-law as well.

"If it happens at all it's to be a very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organized to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations," Quinn said. "At the same time Harry knows how it will look if he comes back to the UK and doesn't see his brother and Kate. It's going to be a very awkward time."

An anonymous source told The Daily Beast that Prince William and Middleton would prefer to avoid this encounter altogether. They said: "Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids. A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that."

As for their relationship with their in-laws, the insider said: "They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie."

Prince Harry was criticized for not seeing Prince William and Middleton last month when he went to see the king. He addressed these criticisms during his interview with Good Morning America, saying: "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him [King Charles] and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that. I have got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I will stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Prince Harry and Markle did issue a public statement of support for Middleton after she announced her cancer diagnosis last week. They said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."