Kate Middleton Attends First Major Royal Event Since Finishing Chemo

Kate Middleton is getting back into the swing of royal life. As Us Weekly noted, the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 9. While Middleton has dipped her toe back into royal life since finishing chemotherapy, her attendance at this festival marked her first major event since finishing treatment for cancer.

For the event, which was held in Royal Albert Hall, Middleton donned a fitted black coat dress which was adorned with a poppy pin, a symbol of Remembrance Day. Meanwhile, William wore a blue suit while he showed off his scruffy new bearded look.

Remembrance Day is held annually in the United Kingdom and honors those who have served in the Commonwealth. It’s significant to see Middleton attend such a high-profile event, particularly since she only recently finished chemotherapy treatment after she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” the Princess of Wales told the world in a video that was released in September. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Middleton continued, “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

As royal watchers know, Middleton isn’t the only member of the family who has been battling cancer. William’s father, King Charles, has also been navigating a cancer diagnosis this past year. The Prince of Wales even reflected on both his wife and his father battling cancer by calling 2024 a “brutal” year for the royal family.