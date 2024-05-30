Kate Middleton Bows Out of Major Public Event Amid Cancer Treatment

Following reports that Kate Middleton is avoiding public appearances for the rest of the year following her cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales is bowing out of a major public event. Middleton revealed in March that she was diagnosed with cancer and had been receiving treatment, with husband Prince William by her side. She's mostly been keeping away from the public eye, and that will continue with her absence from public duties, including a big event next month.

ET reports that Middleton will not participate in the Colonel's Review ahead of Trooping the Colour. The Colonel's Review is where soldiers march alongside military bands while sporting scarlet coats and fur hats. The event is set to take place on June 8. The princess was appointed as Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022, taking over the role from Prince William. According to the outlet, General James Bucknall will fill in for Middleton.

On May 22, Kensington Palace shared an update on the Princess of Wales' condition, sharing that she is "not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team." With Kate Middleton no longer doing the Colonel's Review, it seems like she is still not 100%. Prince William, meanwhile, has returned to royal duties, even promising to take care of his wife during her treatment. A source tells ET that "there is no indication she is returning to work imminently."

"She will only return to work when her medical team gives the go-ahead," the source shared. "Princess Kate is still focusing on her recovery, but she has been spotted running errands with her family. Her priority remains on her young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She is being fully supported by Prince William, who has been devoted to her recuperation. Her mother and siblings have also been dedicated to her recovery, and other members of the family have stepped in to support her young family."

Kate Middleton is not the only member of the British Royal Family with cancer, as father-in-law King Charles has been battling cancer as well. According to recent reports, the king is close to death, but he is continuing royal duties. He is set to travel to France to commemorate D-Day and will present for Trooping the Colour. He will break royal tradition, though, as he will inspect troops from a carriage instead of on horseback.