Prince William Makes Touching Promise to Kate Middleton in Return to Public

Prince William promised that he 'will' take care of his wife as she continues to be treated for cancer.

Prince William recently made his return to public life after his wife, Kate Middleton, shared her cancer diagnosis, and the loving husband made a touching promise about his spouse.

E! News reports that, on Thursday, William joined the Sunbury-on-Thames-based charity Surplus to Supper for packing up food and delivering it to those in need. In a clip shared to X (formerly Twitter), William was seen thanking volunteers for "some cards" they gave him for Middleton, adding, "You're very kind. Thank you very much."

At one point, Surplus to Supper volunteer Rachel Candappa asked Willim to make sure he takes good care of Middleton. He solemnly replied with a sweet promise, saying, "I will."

In March, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months prior, after her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present."

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Middleton explained. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Middleton went on to say that it has "taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," and "time to explain everything" to her children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. The British royal also said that she needs "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment, and added that her husband Prince William "by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance" while she is "getting better every day."