Kensington Palace Shares Kate Middleton Update

Kate Middleton has not been cleared to return to public-facing duties. In a new health update Tuesday amid the Princess of Wales' ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace briefly outlined Kate's plans to return to work, sharing that the 42-year-old royal has been briefed on a new report from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood but will remain out of the spotlight for a bit longer.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the BBC.

The update came after Kate returned to social media earlier Tuesday as she and her husband, Prince William, shared a video to Instagram highlighting the work the princess has been doing behind closed doors with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Kate, who did not appear in the video, was reportedly briefed on a report released by the center Monday that outlined the case for prioritizing early childhood and the first action to be taken. Christian Guy, executive director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, shared that Kate, who he described as a "driving force" behind the center, was "excited" by the report.

"This should not be seen or reported on as Her Royal Highness returning to work," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told reporters early Monday, per PEOPLE. "The work of The Prince and Princess' projects is 'always on,' and that has been no different for the Centre over the past five months with a great deal of progress being made...Early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce's work and she has seen the report."

Kate has remained out of the public eye since January when she was hospitalized for a "planned abdominal surgery." In a video in March, the princess revealed that "tests after the operation found cancer had been present." At the time, she also said that her "medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." In a recent update, her husband shared that Kate is "doing well" amid her cancer treatment.