Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Their Kids to Visit ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show Set, Report Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William took the Hogwarts Express to the new Harry Potter series.

According to Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly stopped by the set of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series with their three children.

Starring Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermoine Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, HBO’s Harry Potter began production at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK over the summer. With Hogsmeade Station being built on Windsor Great Park, which is not far from the couple’s new home, Forest Lodge, they decided to take a trip down there to watch filming with their children.

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Last week, Middleton brought along Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on a set visit, where they met the cast and watched filming. The young royals are apparently “huge fans” of the movies, all based on J.K. Rowling’s spellbinding book series. Additionally, Prince Louis, 7, was able to ride on the iconic Hogwarts Express for about half a mile of the track.

“It was so special, Kate and the children met the young actors and the director on the set,” a source on the set told the outlet. “There was only one night of filming there, so it really was a magical ticket. And as for Louis, he got the chance to ride on the train with the driver. He seemed to absolutely love it. It’s the dream for most children to step aboard the Hogwarts Express.”

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Earlier in the week, Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their children to the £4 million set, built in Windsor, Berkshire, to replicate the Scottish Highlands where the books are set. They were then invited to return to the set on Friday to watch a live filming.

Harry Potter also stars John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost. The series is being planned to span a decade and be a faithful adaptation of the books. As of now, a set premiere date has not been announced, but it will premiere in early 2027 on HBO, with the first season consisting of eight episodes. It seems the series already has the Royals’ stamp of approval, and the young princes and princess have memories of visiting set that will surely last a lifetime. Fans can watch all eight Harry Potter films on HBO Max.