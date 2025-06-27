J.K. Rowling Gives Her Honest Opinion on the ‘Harry Potter’ Series

J.K. Rowling has given her seal of approval to HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

After reading the first two episodes of the anticipated show, the author took to social media to give her honest opinion, and she had nothing but a glowing review.

“I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD,” Rowling wrote on X over the weekend.

Although Rowling confirmed that she will not have any writing credits on HBO’s series, she said in a separate tweet that she has “worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”

First ordered to series in April 2023, the Harry Potter show is described as a “faithful adaptation” of Rowling’s book series that will “dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.” Rowling’s collection of seven Harry Potter books were published between 1997 and 2007 and transport readers to the Wizarding World, where a young wizard named Harry Potter and his friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The novels, which sold 600 million copies worldwide, were first adapted for the screen in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which went on to spawn a $7.7 billion global-grossing film franchise.

At the time Max picked up the Harry Potter series, Rowling said “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

Rowling is attached to the upcoming series as executive producer, with HBO CEO Casey Bloys previously confirming that Rowling’s anti-trans statements “haven’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff… It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything.”

The Harry Potter series is led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow stars as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, among others.

The show is set to begin production at England’s Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden this summer and is currently eyeing a 2026 or 2027 release date.