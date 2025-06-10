HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Adds 9 More Actors To Cast

Even more stars are joining the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

HBO on Monday announced nine new stars have joined the cast of its upcoming high-profile Harry Potter TV series.

The nine new cast members, covering members of the Malfoy, Weasley, and Dursley family, as well as several Hogwarts students, join the previously announced Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Described as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series, the upcoming show will adapt each of Rowling’s seven novels into a TV season, beginning with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Season 1.

From top left: Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy. Second row: Second row: Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown. Third row: Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge (Photo Credit: HBO)

Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Rivals star Katherine Parkinson will play Weasley family matriarch Molly Weasley, the mother of sons Bill, Charlie, Percy, Fred, George and Ron, as well as daughter Ginny. Actress Julie Walters portrayed the character in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

Newcomer Lox Pratt will star as Slytherin prince Draco Malfoy, taking over the role held by Tom Felton in the original films. Reacting to his casting on social media, the young star said he is “totally thrilled” to be joining Hogwarts.

Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

British actor and musician Johnny Flynn, best known for his portrayal of Dylan Witter in the Channel 4 and Netflix sitcom Lovesick, will star as Draco’s father Lucius Malfoy. Jason Isaacs starred in the role in the film adaptation.

Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

Young star Leo Earley will take on the role of Hogwarts student Seamus Finnigan, a half-blood wizard who is the son of Muggle Mr Finnigan and Irish witch Mrs Finnigan. Devon Murray portrayed the character in the films.

Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

Joining Ron, Hermione, and Ron at Hogwarts will be Alessia Leoni’s Parvati Patil. The young actress is taking over the role of the Gryffindor house member, who attended the Yule Ball with Harry, from Shefali Chowdhury, who herself took over the role from Sitara Shah in the films.

Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

Playing Gryffindor house member and Parvati’s friend Lavender Brown, who had a brief fling with Ron in the films, is newcomer Sienna Moosah. Lavender was originally played by Jessie Cave in the Harry Potter movies.

Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Masters of the Air and The Morning Show alum Bel Powley will take over the role of Harry Potter’s aunt Petunia Dursley, the sister of Harry’s mother, Lily, from actress Fiona Shaw.

Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

Starring as Harry’s uncle Vernon Dursley will be Daniel Rigby. The actor, who won a BAFTA TV Award for his leading role as Eric Morecambe in the 2011 BBC television film Eric and Ernie and also appeared in Black Mirror, will take over the role originally played by the late actor Richard Griffiths.

Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

Signing in as the new Minister of Magic, Cornelius Fudge, is Bertie Carvel, of The Crown and Dalgliesh fame. The character was played by the late Robert Hardy in the film series.