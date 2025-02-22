Kate Hudson Calls Out Her Biggest Career Regret: ‘That Was a Bad Call’

Kate Hudson is opening up about a career choice she regrets. The Running Point actress was evidently once offered a starring role in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, which wound up starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt. Via Deadline, Hudson told Capital FM how much she regrets not taking the role.

“That was a bad call,” she said. “And it was like a timing thing. It was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t. That was one where when I saw it, I was like, ugh. But again, everything happens for a reason. There’s a reason for that. That was a real like, ‘I should’ve made that work.’”

It’s hard to make schedules work, and it’s possible that if Hudson had tried harder at the time, she really would have made it work. Even almost 20 years later, she’s still upset over it, and it’s not so surprising. However, Hudson has been managing pretty well, then and now. She had quite the filmography already at the time The Devil Wears Prada had come around, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Skeleton Key, and You, Me and Dupree. At the very least, she ended up co-starring with Hathaway in 2009’s Bride Wars.

Running Point. Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 101 of Running Point. Cr. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

“It’s funny, it’s waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times,” Hudson said. “It’s not like you don’t do them because you don’t want to do them. It’s like, oh, you’re doing something else. And it just sucked, you know?”

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, The Devil Wears Prada also stars Simon Baker and Adrian Grenier. The film made $326.7 million at the box office on a $41 million budget. It was directed by David Frankel, with the screenplay written by Aline Brosh McKenna, who is set to pen the script for the potential sequel.

There have been reports that a Devil Wears Prada sequel is in early development, so if that’s the case, maybe Hudson can redeem herself, whether in a cameo or a starring role. Nothing has been confirmed for the sequel, but it’s always possible. Hudson has taken on quite a lot of iconic movies, so not all is lost. Plus, she’s as busy as ever with her new Netflix series, Running Point, which releases on Feb. 27. The series also stars Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Jay Ellis, and Scott Evans, among others.