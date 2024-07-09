'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Reportedly in Development

Sources say that this project is in in its early stages, but this is still the most promising report fans have ever heard about this sequel idea.

Disney is developing a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, according to a report by Deadline. The belated followup is in the early stages of development, but it already has original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna attached. So far, there's no word on which original cast members will return – if any.

The Devil Wears Prada premiered in 2006, and has proven its lasting impact on fans for nearly two decades now. It starred Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt, and was directed by David Frankel. It was based on a 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. Official Disney reps declined to comment on Deadline's report, but sources say that Frankel is in talks to return as director and that Wendy Finerman will be back as a producer.

The plot of this potential sequel may be the biggest question hanging over this report. In the original, Hathaway plays Andrea Sachs – an aspiring journalist working her first job out of college as a personal assistant for fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Streep). Andrea contends with her boss' egomania and unrealistic expectations, and in the process she gains a genuine interest in the world of fashion. However, she becomes just as ruthless as Miranda in the process, and needs to reckon with herself before finding her own path.

Hathaway has cast doubt on the possibility of a sequel several times. Back in March, she told E! News: "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen. But I think we will continue to give out awards to other people, so I think there's a future for that... The truth of the matter is – with any film – all we can do is make it. The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it's the love that everybody pours to it... Let's just keep the thing that we all agree with love."

Hathaway pointed out a different challenge for the movie during an appearance on The View back in 2022. She said: "I don't know if there can be [a sequel]. I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything's gone so digital and that movie is centered around the concept of producing a physical thing and it's just, it's just very different."

This point might rule out adaptations of Weisberger's sequels novels, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns and When Life Gives You Lululemons. Both received mixed reviews, but if a sequel movie followed their plot, they would need to bring back Hathaway and Streep to reprise their roles. For now, the project is only in development, with no guarantee it will be produced.