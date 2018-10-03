Kate Hudson Flaunts ‘Blue Jean’ Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Kate Hudson is currently pregnant with her third child, and the actress flaunted her baby bump in a new photo shoot that saw her rocking a new ‘do as she posed for the camera.

In photos shared by TMZ, Hudson participated in a photo shoot in Malibu on Wednesday, wearing a full-denim outfit of jeans, a denim shirt and jacket along with bright red heels and sunglasses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also sported a platinum blonde bob wig as she posed against a white car.

Hudson is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The child will be her third and her first with Fujikawa.

She revealed the news in an Instagram video in April announcing that not only was she expecting, but that she will be having a girl.

In the clip, Hudson, her sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, and Fujikawa pop four black balloons to reveal pink confetti, with the actress excitedly screaming once she realizes she’s having a girl.

“SURPRISE!!!” the actress captioned the moment. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @katehudson