Kate Beckinsale's New Swimsuit Claps Back at Online Bullies

Kate Beckinsale is clapping back at the comments about her appearance. The Underworld star, 50, made it clear she's not paying any mind to the chatter about her recent weight loss with her new custom swimsuit, which reads in silver letter, "I did not ask your opinion."

Beckinsale rocked the one-piece, custom-made for her by Mua Mua, in photos shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 17, sporting a large hate and bold sunglasses to complete the look. Mua Mua later shared the photos to the brand's Instagram page, explaining the intention of the swimsuit to a commenter who wrote, "I don't have much of an opinion here but I do wonder why all the Instagram posts if you're not interested in people's opinions." The brand replied simply, "Kate was bullied on line so I made her that swimsuit."

Beckinsale's appearance has been a topic of online conversation as of late following the actress' hospitalization, which she announced in March, and subsequent weight loss. Earlier this month, the British star clapped back at a troll who commented that her "ass ran away," responding on Instagram, "No, actually. I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly."

The Van Helsing star continued that she ended up being hospitalized for six weeks because grief had "burned a hole" in her esophagus, which made her "vomit copious amounts of blood." Beckinsale added, "I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I'm not really concerned about what you think about my ass."

(Photo: Kate Beckinsale attends the 2024 King's Trust Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024, in New York City. - Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

She concluded her passionate message by telling the haters to "worry about your own f-king ass" and suggesting they try "shoving something up it – like a large pineapple or a brick."

Beckinsale also defended her appearance in May, telling a critic on Instagram, "What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family's is not important. ...I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father's almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left."