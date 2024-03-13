Kate Beckinsale Posts Teary-Eyed Photos From Hospital Bed

The actress hasn't revealed the reason for her hospitalization, but shared another update from her hospital bed as she had a special visitor.

Kate Beckinsale has worried fans after revealing that she's been hospitalized. In two teary-eyed photos shared amid a special tribute to her mother, Judy Loe, on Mother's Day (UK) Monday, the Underworld actress, 50, could be seen sitting in a hospital bed. Beckinsale shared few details about her hospitalization, instead only mentioning being "sick."

"Happy birthday and UK Mother's Day this last week to my incredible mother," she captioned the post. "Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's s- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't. And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

The actress went on to write, "thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother's capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x."

The comment section of the post quickly flooded with remarks from concerned fans, one person asking, "what on earth are you doing in hospital Kate ? Wishing you peace and good health." Somebody else wrote, "Hope you're ok; life's tough at times," as a third person chimed in with, "whatever has put you in hospital I hope you make a full recovery soon... Sending you lots of love, hugs and prayers for a speedy recovery."

While Beckinsale hasn't disclosed the reason for her hospitalization, she did share an update Tuesday when she returned to the social media platform to share a photo from her hospital bed. In the image, simply captioned" visitor," Beckinsale wore a pink sweater as she cuddled with her cat Willow.

The actress last went public with a health scare in 2019 when she was forced to miss the Screen Actors Guild Awards due to being hospitalized for a ruptured ovarian cyst. Taking to social media at the time, Beckinsale wrote, "turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me." Most recently, Beckinsale shared a photo of herself from the hospital in Golden Globes gown in January just days before she told fans that her step-father, film and TV director Roy Battersby, had died.