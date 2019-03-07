Kate Beckinsale Gives Cheeky Response to Meme of Her Making out With Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale sees those memes circulating the internet about her and Pete Davidson. The Underworld actress responded to one that poked fun at the 20-year age gap between her and her new beau.

One meme, made from of Beckinsale and Davidson locking lips at a New York Rangers game this week while Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski sat awkwardly next to them, labeled Davidson as a “guy with problems from childhood” and labeled Porowski as a “wholesome guy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beckinsale, 45, was quick to point out that wasn’t why she made out with Davidson, 25.

“Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all,” she commented on the meme, adding the hashtag #queereye.

The photo was taken Sunday, when Beckinsale and Davidson were spotted at the Rangers game together, sharing kisses and cuddles throughout the game. The night before, they were spotted holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City.

The meme isn’t the first time Beckinsale has clapped back at those criticizing her budding romance online. After they were spotted flirting at a few Golden Globes afterparties, one commenter wrote on a throwback photo of Beckinsale’s mother, actress Judy Loe, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson.”

“No that’s my mother. Easy mistake,” Beckinsale retorted.

Another time, she responded to another commenter who said they were “disappointed in her dating choices.”

Beckinsale wrote back, “fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

Sunday’s hockey game was the first time the two have kissed in public, although they’d been seen holding hands several times before.

Davidson’s close friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, told TMZ this week that he’s supportive of the new relationship.

“I love that s—,” he said on Tuesday night. He added that he noticed the chemistry between the two right away.

“Yeah, I had to figure it out. It took me, like, 15 seconds,” he quipped. “She’s rad.”

The couple appears to be hitting it off in a big way. “Pete only has eyes for Kate. She’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow,” a source told Us Weekly recently. “She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart. They have an incredibly physical connection.”

Beckinsale is just as enamored by Davidson, according to another source. “Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him. They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has a fun, young, loving personality and is happy with him.”

Photo credit: JB Lacroix / Contributor / Getty