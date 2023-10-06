Kat Von D Gets Baptized After Renouncing Witchcraft

Kat Von D has gone and got herself baptized. According to Entertainment Weekly, the former LA Ink and Miami Ink star has followed up her decision to leave behind dark magic and witchcraft. The reality alum shared a video to her social media, popping into church for a small ceremony before the pastor gave her the blessing.

Von D, real name Katherine von Drachenberg, is smiling in the clip and surrounded by friends that all carry a similar vibe. The ceremony is far, far, far away from what you might picture in your mind, namely Ned Flanders. Instead, it looks like a goth church jamboree and they're having a great time.

The decision has been in the works for Von D for quite a while now, stemming from her post in July 2022 referencing her decision to ditch the occult and get rid of her library of occult books. "I don't know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years I've come to some pretty meaningful realizations – many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past," Von D captioned her post. "I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don't want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves."

She also covered up a lot of her more "garbage, drunken tattoos" with blackout ink, saw her famous tattoo shop close up, decided to get sober, and welcomed a son. That is more than enough for anybody to experience some changes in outlook and spirit.

There is no indication of what's next for Von D, but it seems that her family and friends are her number one concern. A new chapter is just the thing a person needs to refocus on the things they believe are most important. At the very least, ditching witchcraft and moving to Christianity is literally moving from the shadows to the daylight. Best of luck to the former reality star.