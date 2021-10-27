Kat Von D Fans Reach out After Her Sad Tattoo Shop Update

Fans are reaching out to beloved tattoo artist Kat Von D after she announced the upcoming closure of her Los Angles based tattoo parlor. The L.A. Ink alum confirmed in a life update Tuesday that after 14-years in business, High Voltage Tattoo will close its doors for good on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Von D initially opened the shop back in 2007 after she was offered her own shop following her time on Miami Ink.

Von D broke the news to fans in a Tuesday Instagram post, sharing that she “will be closing my beloved tattoo shop.” Von D explained she and husband Leafar Seyer, with whom she shares son Leafar Von D Reyes, have decided to move from Los Angeles to Indiana, having “recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana,” where they have spent some time. Von D, whose shop was the scene for the TLC reality series L.A. Ink, said that the decision to close High Voltage was made “after much thought” and after she came to believe that it would not “make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present.” While High Voltage will close, Von D said she isn’t walking away from tattooing altogether, as she “will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Von D broke the news with fans, whom she thanked “for showing my little shop so much love,” many took to social media to react. While the news proved to be heartbreaking for some, many more were eager to offer congratulatory messages as D embarks on this new chapter in her life in Indiana with her family.

‘Good for you’

I guess I'm traveling to Indiana when the new shop opens up. A tattoo by @thekatvond is on my must-do bucket list. https://t.co/Np8PVhEBPW — Rey Rey Rodriguez (@themindofreyrey) October 25, 2021

“Good for you guys Kat,” one person commented on Von D’s Instagram announcement. “I’m o honoured to have been tattooed at [High Voltage] by you several times and I’m so excited for your new chapter my friend .. LA will miss you and your amazing shop.”

‘End of an era’

https://twitter.com/coldheartedtea/status/1452784690956431362?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“This is the end of an era. I’m really sad,” commented another, with somebody else adding, “Glad you feel at home in Indiana. Welcome!”

‘Congratulations’

I am sad that I will never have a tattoo done at high voltage but that just means it wasn't in the stars for me — Kanisha Renee (@TwistedTricky) October 25, 2021

“You will be missed in LA but I’m happy you’ve found a place that you enjoy,” added another, with somebody else writing, “Indiana welcomes you and your family with open arms glad to have you here.”

‘One of a kind place’

so bummed to hear about high voltage tattoo closing down in la 💔 one of a kind place for sure. forever grateful i got to see it in person. — esphir ≈ (@tillitaint) October 26, 2021

“Congrats on making that decision!” wrote another person. “My husband and I left LA where I grew up and we haven’t looked back. You won’t regret it. California is sadly being ripped to shreds and doesn’t seem like it’s changing anytime soon. Welcome to amazing farm ingredients, clean air, and cheaper living. I’ll gladly drive a state over to get tattooed by you Indiana.”

‘Good luck’

So @HighVoltageTat closes.. Such a shame.. Luckily I been there in 2015.. Good luck @thekatvond !!! pic.twitter.com/BgIihvgUQW — Gerard van Bennekom (@iksiepuntnet) October 26, 2021

“I hear your coming to the Midwest (Indiana) congrats,” tweeted one person after hearing the news. “If you love the change of seasons you’ll be happy here. Welcome to your new home.”

‘Welcome to Indiana’

I need to get tattooed @ High Voltage Tattoo before they close this year!!!!! — Suzy⚡️ (@__Suzettee) October 25, 2021

“[Kat Von D] Welcome to Indiana! Hope you love it here as much as we do!” added somebody else.

‘A little piece of me just died’

not gonna lie a little piece of me just died knowing i will never be able to get a tattoo at high voltage tattoo ever 😭😭 — 𝔧𝔲𝔦𝔠𝔶 𝔧 (@pizzah000ligan) October 26, 2021

“Thank you SO much for having me at the shop many times and am grateful to be a part of it all,” tattoo artist B.J. Betts reacted to Von D’s announcement.