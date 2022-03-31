Rob Kardashian and Tyga Strongly Refute Blac Chyna’s Claim She Gets No Child Support

Both Tyga and Rob Kardashian are clapping back at ex Blac Chyna after she claimed she got “no support” from the fathers of her two children. The model, who shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with the “Rack City” rapper and 5-year-old daughter Dream with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, tweeted Wednesday that she had to “give up 3 of [her] cars” the other day, citing the reasons as “morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.”

In a second tweet, she added, “Single no support child support.” Tyga was quick to defend his financial and physical contributions to parenting King Cairo, writing in the comments section of a screenshot of her tweet on The Shade Room, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Kardashian chimed in with the same question for Chyna, commenting on the same post, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.” Tyga noticed right away the difference in the payments between him and Kardashian, tagging the reality personality to jokingly ask, “how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug.”

Tyga and Chyna were briefly engaged after dating for three years but split in 2014. Kardashian and Chyna also had a brief engagement, during which they starred in their short-lived reality show Rob & Chyna, but called things off in 2017. The two have been embroiled in a tumultuous custody battle since, but Chyna told Wendy Williams on her talk show in February 2021 that neither of her exes paid her child support: “If they’re doing their part on their end and I’m doing my part on my end, that’s perfectly fine and that’s co-parenting,” she said at the time.

A year later in February 2022, Kardashian officially dropped his 2017 assault lawsuit against Chyna after claiming she attacked him in December 2016. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Kardashian told Page Six in a statement. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”