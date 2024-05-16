Dean McDermott Makes It Official With New Girlfriend Amid Tori Spelling Divorce

Dean McDermott didn't cry too long after he and his longtime ex, Tori Spelling, split. They filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage on May 18 after years of financial struggles and McDermott's infidelity. Rumors spread rampantly that their marriage was in trouble, which they denied. They share five children together. Now, McDermott is gushing over the new love of his life.

On Wednesday, May 15, the actor, 57, shared an Instagram post with his girlfriend, Lily Calo. it's their first social media post together. In his post, McDermott shared a snapshot of the two at The Magic Castle, a private club in Los Angeles. He captioned the photo: "Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she's Magic!! 🎩#mylovey." Ironically, Spelling liked the photo.

Calo, a senior account executive at health brand Conscious Community Global, also shared a photo with the actor. She posted a black and white photo of the pair smiling, captioning the photo, "I've got peace and I've got love ♥️ #gratefulheart." Spelling, 51, commented on Calo's post: "Love you both ❤️🙌."

Spelling previously opened up about her affinity for the new couple. McDermott and Calo were first spotted together last Fall. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed that she spends time with the new couple at family dinners. "I like Lily a lot. It's not bad. It's just, you know, it's different," she said on an episode of her misSPELLING podcast in April.

Spelling and McDermott's divorce appears amicable, with both citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. But the Canadian actor rejects Spelling's request for sole physical custody of their five kids and is seeking joint physical and legal custody instead. He also requested spousal support for himself and the termination of spousal support for his ex. Spelling wants the opposite arrangement for spousal support.