Guy Fieri and Sons Hunter and Ryder Get Tattoos for the New Year

Guy Fieri is ringing in 2024 with some new ink. The 55-year-old Food Network star and his sons, 27-year-old Hunter and 18-year-old Ryder, all revealed their new tattoos in an Instagram post on Monday after getting tatted as a trio. In the photo, Hunter and Ryder can be seen smirking at the camera alongside their dad as they show off the sizable new body art on their arms.

"Happy New Year from the Fieri's," Fieri captioned his post, adding a flame emoji for good measure. Looking closely at the trio's new ink, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star appears to be honoring his sons with a tattoo featuring each of their first initials in a circle. Ryder's tattoo features his family's surname, meanwhile, and Hunter's shows a skull wearing a chef's hat above the words "Kulinary Gangsta."

Fieri's followers dubbed the matching tattoos "legendary," with one person commenting, "This goes so hard!!!" Another added, "I wish my dad was 1/100th as cool as this guy," as a different fan noted, "A family that gets tattooed together, stays together." Not featured in the family photo was Ryder and Hunter's mom Lori, to whom the Guy's Grocery Games star has been married since 1995.

It's been a big week in the Fieri family, as New Year's Eve marked Ryder's 18th birthday. To celebrate, the television personality took to Instagram with a video in which he gushed over some of his son's best attributes. "A special day up here at the ranch – Ryder's birthday. And I'll tell you what, son. I couldn't be more proud of you," he says in the video. "You're an amazing person. You are your own man, you're an individual. Great athlete, great student, great friend, great son."

Fieri has been thoughtful about the way he's raising his boys, telling Fox News last month that he doesn't plan on leaving his kids any of his net worth without them going to school. "I've told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.' And I told my boys, 'None of this that we've been...that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me,'" Fieri said.