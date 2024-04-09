Baby Rumors Swirling Around Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori

Is Kanye West about to be a father of five? According to a new report from The UK Sun, there are baby plans in the works for Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori. The couple have been married since December 2022 and are ready to start a family. West shares four children with his ex, Kim Kardashian. Cesori has been photographed with Ye and the kids on worldly excursions. As for their blended family and expanding it, a source tells the publication: "He is her husband so of course she has talked about this, and being a stepmom to Kanye's kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger."

Censori's family and friends reportedly are not fans of the union, most notably because of her skin clad attire the Yeezy founder has been styling her in. but Censoiri, 29, seemingly doesn't care. West has a habit of taking over as his girlfriend or wife's stylist. His past fashion projects have included Amber Rose and Kardashian, as well as Julia Fox. His dedication is the reason Kardashian scored invites to The Met and covers of Vogue Magazine, the latter of which once reportedly vowed they'd never work with her.

A source says despite the public's criticism, she feels like a celebrity thanks to her husband. "She feels like royalty with Kanye," the source alleges. "She is happy to support everything he does and be there at all times, even if he's intense."

And even though she may soon be seen with a baby bump, her sexy style won't be going anywhere. "She feels a lot of her looks are artistic, not just about the fashion," a source previously said. "Bianca is fully dedicated and in it for the long haul, she doesn't care what people think of her…I wouldn't be surprised if she got pregnant soon and she'll still wear revealing outfits the same as Rihanna did."