Kanye West Sparks Confusion, Concern Over Twitter Rant About Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
A lengthy Twitter rant from Kanye West has sparked a mix of concern and confusion online. Monday night, the mogul began tweeting about how his wife and mother-in-law, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, apparently tried to have him committed.
West tweeted out many inflammatory accusations, with some directed at various members of his family. In one of the messages, he claimed that Kardashian and Jenner attempted to "lock" him up against his will. He also wrote that his mother-in-law is no longer allowed to be around his and Kardashian's four young children. Among West's assertions, he accused his family of trying to keep him "locked up like (Nelson) Mandela" and included a screenshot of one of his text messages to Jenner in which he asked her whether she was ready to have a serious conversation.
This rant all took place just one day after West's first campaign rally for his very recent announcement that he was running for president in November. Along with creating a political rift between him and the larger Kardashian clan, he also raised some eyebrows with a claim that Harriet Tubman never actually freed slaves. Given West's near-constant orbit of controversy, people's reactions ranged from deeply concerned to outright dismissive.
As Kanye is falling apart right in front of us. It’s a great time to remind you that money and success doesn’t protect you from challenges with your mental health.— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) July 21, 2020
we all watching kanye tweet like pic.twitter.com/Mdln2hYbUj— KAELIN ELLIS (@kaelinellis) July 21, 2020
Re: Kanye- This is called a manic episode. It’s not comedy, and probably not a publicity stunt. It’s likely his mental illness. And it’s not just a crazy thing reserved for celebs. You probably know someone who is bipolar. It’s more common than you might think. Empathy is key.— RAVEN ELYSE (@RavenElyseTV) July 21, 2020
me watching kanye have another episode on twitter pic.twitter.com/myTMGmoScf— braydin paul (@moodybpaul) July 21, 2020
kanye west’s friends need to tap in with kanye west immediately. that’s the tweet— speedy morman (@SpeedyMorman) July 21, 2020
Kanye slut shaming Kim for doing Playboy and a sex tape. She must’ve threatened divorce pic.twitter.com/wrYi1YISGN— not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) July 21, 2020
Kanye West Tweets are like rain in the the Desert.
Its dry for months even years but when it rains it pours.— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 21, 2020
Kanye fans tryna justify his obvious mental instability pic.twitter.com/A9PP8AIRGF— Young Simba (@Mufaa6) July 21, 2020
kanye situation seems really similar to etika and it’s scaring me a lil— quinny (@clubpenquinn) July 21, 2020
Kanye west is literally breaking down before our eyes because no one can understand him but himself and that’s the ultimate torture. This is my idol, get him help. pic.twitter.com/yZZq7rEa9g— 🦦 (@TheLordAstro) July 21, 2020
i dont know what spell the kardashian coven put on kanye but its getting weird pic.twitter.com/aDIVsKEA0L— A (@invtble) July 21, 2020
kanye is a grown ass man acting this childish.....my god pic.twitter.com/J5RIbTG2FO— tami ⁷ BLM! (@hobitami) July 21, 2020