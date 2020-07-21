Kanye West Sparks Confusion, Concern Over Twitter Rant About Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

A lengthy Twitter rant from Kanye West has sparked a mix of concern and confusion online. Monday night, the mogul began tweeting about how his wife and mother-in-law, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, apparently tried to have him committed.

West tweeted out many inflammatory accusations, with some directed at various members of his family. In one of the messages, he claimed that Kardashian and Jenner attempted to "lock" him up against his will. He also wrote that his mother-in-law is no longer allowed to be around his and Kardashian's four young children. Among West's assertions, he accused his family of trying to keep him "locked up like (Nelson) Mandela" and included a screenshot of one of his text messages to Jenner in which he asked her whether she was ready to have a serious conversation.

This rant all took place just one day after West's first campaign rally for his very recent announcement that he was running for president in November. Along with creating a political rift between him and the larger Kardashian clan, he also raised some eyebrows with a claim that Harriet Tubman never actually freed slaves. Given West's near-constant orbit of controversy, people's reactions ranged from deeply concerned to outright dismissive.