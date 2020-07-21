Kanye West Loses It on Twitter, Claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner 'Tried to Lock Him Up'
Kanye West is apparently not too happy with his wife Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. On Monday evening, West penned several inflammatory tweets directed at various members of his family. In one of the messages, he claimed that Kardashian and Jenner attempted to "lock" him up. He also wrote that his mother-in-law is no longer allowed to be around the four young children that he shares with Kardashian.
This story is developing.
prevnext
Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
prevnext
Everybody knows the movie get out is about me— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
prevnext
I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
prevnext
I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
prevnext
Drake 🤔— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
prevnext
Come and get me ... this is the exodus like Pusha said— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
prevnext
Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
prevnext
If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
prev
Shia was deposed to do the first YZY GAP shoot and he never showed up— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020