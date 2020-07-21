Kanye West Loses It on Twitter, Claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner 'Tried to Lock Him Up'

Kanye West is apparently not too happy with his wife Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. On Monday evening, West penned several inflammatory tweets directed at various members of his family. In one of the messages, he claimed that Kardashian and Jenner attempted to "lock" him up. He also wrote that his mother-in-law is no longer allowed to be around the four young children that he shares with Kardashian.

This story is developing.