Kanye West Reveals He Lost Billions in One Day Following His Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye West is feeling the financial ramifications of his recent antisemitic tirades. According to Deadline, West said that he lost $2 billion in one day amid the controversy. It was previously reported that the rapper was no longer considered to be a billionaire after Adidas, which represented his Yeezy brand, cut ties with him for his antisemitic and ignorant comments.

West took to Instagram to speak out against Ari Emanuel, the boss of Endeavor Content and one of the business leaders who first spoke out about not working with the rapper any longer. In West's message to Emanuel, he wrote, "Ari Emanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I'm still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am."

West's latest post comes shortly after it was revealed that he is no longer a billionaire. The news emerged shortly after Adidas cut ties with him. The company said in a statement, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness." Their message continued, "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

After it was reported that Adidas cut ties with the rapper, he reportedly took matters into his own hands to find another home for Yeezy. He reportedly "arrived unannounced and without invitation" at Sketchers headquarters in Los Angeles in an attempt to secure another deal for his Yeezy brand. However, he was reportedly escorted away from the premises. Sketchers released a statement about the ordeal, saying, "Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

West's latest bouts with controversy began in early October. At the time, he produced a fashion show with "White Lives Matter" shirts. He later tweeted that he was going to go "death con 3" on Jewish people. Following his antisemitic statements, numerous celebrities, including his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, spoke out against his hate speech. Additionally, many companies, like Adidas, have distanced themselves from the controversial rapper.