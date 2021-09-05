Kanye West Pursues Surprising Business Venture After 'Donda' Release

✖

Kanye West is expanding his Yeezy business into homeware products following his explosive (and long drawn out) Donda release. The artist's company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., has already filed paperwork for a "Kanye West" trademark on a series of home line products like shower curtains, textile wall hangings, towels, placemats, and blankets. The documents specifically state that Ye is looking to put out bed blankets, throw blankets, golf blankets made out of fabrics like cashmere, fleece, and silk.

It should be noted that Kanye's no stranger to house decor. He famously decorated and designed he and his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home –– a feat she raved about when given the chance. "I really didn't know anything about furniture before I met Kanye," Kardashian told Architectural Digest in their Feb. 2020 spread, "but being with him has been an extraordinary education. I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it's important."

"The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness," Kim told the outlet."Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I'd say, 'This is not normal. We need drawers!' I was the voice of functionality." It would seem as though the education paid off since Kardashian also started to break into the homeware business last year. Her company filed trademark documents for "KKW Home" and she apparently had the same intentions as her estranged husband. The documents showed she's hoping to create some of the same items as Kanye's homeware line including towels, shower curtains/liners, linens, drapery, comforters, and throw blankets.

The name choice is an interesting decision considering he recently also filed documents to legally change his name to "Ye," simply dropping the rest of his full name to go by his long-recognized nickname. Fans haven't exactly warmed up to the idea yet. "Bro. Donda chose Kanye not Ye," one fan said on Twitter. Someone else wrote: "I suppose he weighed the pros and Kans of this decision before making it."