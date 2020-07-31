Kanye West Breaks His Silence After Wife Kim Kardashian's Visit With Numerous Tweets

✖

Kanye West is defending his emotional display at his South Carolina presidential campaign rally as he breaks his silence following a visit from wife Kim Kardashian amid a string of recent erratic behavior. The rapper took to Twitter Friday morning for the first time since July 25 to say people shouldn't be "concerned" about him breaking down in tears while revealing he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star considered terminating their first pregnancy with daughter North in 2012.

He added in a subsequent tweet, "There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit Dismiss To Destroy I am quite alright Take a second and think about what is being projected here." This was West's first message publicly since apologizing to Kardashian for sharing personal information and tweeting about her family over the past month.

I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

On July 25, he tweeted, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." That same day, he was photographed visiting the hospital, where he was reportedly seeking help for anxiety. Leaving just minutes later, an ambulance showed up at his Cody ranch later that day to treat the star at his own residence. Monday the KKW Beauty founder flew to Wyoming, where West has been staying, for an emotional meeting, which was captured in photos obtained by TMZ. The following day, she returned to Los Angeles, but West remained in Wyoming.

Last week, Kardashian took to social media to confirm her husband has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and to ask for "compassion" for both he and his family, admitting it can be "incredibly complicated and painful" for those who love him to watch his behavior. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she wrote, in part. "But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."