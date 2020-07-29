Kim Kardashian Returns to LA After Emotional Visit With Husband Kanye West in Wyoming

✖

Kim Kardashian returned home to Los Angeles alone Tuesday after a difficult reunion with husband Kanye West in Wyoming the day before. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed exiting the plane after it touched down in pictures published by TMZ, which previously shared photos of a tearful Kardashian having a tense conversation with her husband on their ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where he has been living.

"Kim flew to Wyoming Monday to see Kanye after weeks of trying to get ahold of him and having him agree to see her," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "The meeting was extremely emotional as the couple has a lot to work through now and most importantly making sure Kanye is healthy." The insider continued, "Kim is still very upset with Kanye but she knows she needs to focus on him getting better. Kim plans to do whatever she can to help Kanye get the help he needs."

Monday's reunion was the first meeting of the married couple since West's South Carolina presidential rally earlier this month, during which he claimed he and Kardashian considered terminating the pregnancy with daughter North, now 7, back in 2012. He has also railed against his wife and her family on Twitter in now-deleted rants. The reunion also occurred one day after the rapper publicly apologized to his wife on Twitter. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me," the Yeezy designer tweeted on Saturday. "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Saturday, West was photographed arriving to a hospital near his ranch, where he reportedly stayed for just a few minutes before returning home, with an ambulance arriving on location soon after. A source told ET that West's hospital trip was prompted by his feelings of anxiety, but when he arrived, he decided he would rather be seen at the ranch. H was determined to be in good physical health.

Last week, Kardashian addressed her husband's recent erratic behavior on Instagram Stories, asking for "compassion" and admitting how "incredibly complicated and painful" it can be for the family of someone with bipolar disorder. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," she wrote.