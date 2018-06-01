Kanye West Addresses Tristan Thompson Infidelity on New Album

On Thursday night, Kanye West hosted a listening party for his new EP, YE, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, premiering seven new tracks for those assembled, as well as fans who were live streaming the event.

Along with wife Kim Kardashian, Stormy Daniels and suicide, West referenced Tristan Thompson on the EP, specifically the cheating allegations against the NBA player.

In case you somehow missed the news, Thompson was accused of cheating on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian multiple times during Kardashian’s pregnancy, with a few of the alleged incidents even caught on camera.

During one song, West raps, “All these THOTs on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that b— gon’ leave you.”

Fans immediately reacted to the line on Twitter, with some using GIFs to express their thoughts.

“All these thots on Christian Mingle that’s what almost got Tristan single” #Ye pic.twitter.com/niyd8eO3nq — Frankie (@frank1e_) June 1, 2018

Including GIFs of West himself.

When Kanye said, “All these thots on Christian Mingle. Almost what got Tristan single.” #Ye pic.twitter.com/vNTg1LtT9w — jourdyn berry (@JourdynBerry) June 1, 2018

Some wondered if West realized who he was talking about.

Yo did @kanyewest really just reference Tristan Thompsons cheating scandal as if the girl he cheated on isn’t his sister-in-law? Jesus 😅 — jimmypistachio. (@jimmypistachio) June 1, 2018

Others imagined how the scene would play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

*Next season on Keeping up with the Kardashians* Kim: Hey khlo just giving you a heads up Kanye talked about Tristan cheating on his new album. Khloe: Literally?

Kim: Totally.

Khloe: Bible?

Kim: Honestly. *end credits roll* pic.twitter.com/ELAf8e1N7v — Myleeza (@MyleezaKardash) June 1, 2018

West’s line also seems to indicate that Kardashian and Thompson are still together, though Kardashian shut down any speculation about their relationship on Twitter in a recent response to one user.

“[Khloé] will be over all of this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts,” the person wrote. “She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him!’ Until then let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family.”

Kardashian soon clapped back, writing, “Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about. And you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

