‘Big Bang Theory’ Actress Kaley Cuoco Embarks on Wintry Honeymoon With Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are having a great time during their winter honeymoon.

The couple, who tied the knot in a touching ceremony back in June, officially kicked off their honeymoon last week. The Big Bang Theory star took to social media to share that she and her husband were spending some much needed time together in a romantic trip in Switzerland.

Cuoco also gave her Instagram followers some vacation envy, sharing some stunning images and videos of the Matterhorn on her Instagram story, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“Did I wake up in a dream? I can’t believe we are actually here,” she captioned a video, adding “#kc2honeymoon.” The Big Bang Theory star – who spent the days following her wedding recovering from shoulder surgery – couldn’t help but gush about the gorgeous sights of Zermatt, thanking her husband for turning her dream “into a reality.”

“The Honeymooners @mrtankcook,” Cuoco wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her and Cook with big smiles on their faces.

Fans of the actress took to the comments section of the sweet image, complimenting the couple, as well as many reactions from locals who were delighted she was visiting the European country.

“Thank you for sharing the beauty with those of us who will never get to see it in person,” one user commented on the sweet shot.

“Thanks for sharing the adventure, looks amazing! Cheers to you both!” another Instagram user wrote.

A third user commented, “You are so sweet to share so much of your honeymoon with us. You are very special. Merry Christmas.”

Cuoco and Cook have had quite the whirlwind romance since they started dating at the end of 2016. They were engaged a year later and got married at the end of June. Since then, Cuoco has shared many moments from the newlyweds’ marriage, as well as packing on the public displays of affection during trips they take together.

“After her marriage and other past relationships, this one definitely stands out as being different,” an insider told E! News of the couple. “She loves his sense of humor and feels like he brings out the best in her. She trusts him completely and after she was burned in the past, she appreciates how genuine he is. They are in it for the long run but she doesn’t know what the future holds. They are totally in love and happy together.”