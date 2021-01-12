Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Had Unconventional Living Arrangement After They Married

✖

Kaley Cuoco wed her husband, Karl Cook, on June 30, 2018. While you would typically assume that a married couple would be living together after their wedding, Cuoco and Cook took a different route. Following their wedding, the newlyweds had a unique living arrangement as the two did not live together, as USA Today noted. In March 2020, Cuoco did tell Access Hollywood that she was finally moving in with her husband following the completion of construction on their dream home.

In October 2019, Cuoco explained to Extra that the couple's living arrangements post-wedding may be unorthodox, but they worked for them. She told the outlet, "We're building our dream house, so we're gonna be in our home together very soon. But as of now, it's worked out fine for us." The Flight Attendant star added, "I have no problem with it." The actor also said about their nontraditional situation and about spending time apart from Cook, "Life is about balance." A couple of months prior to her Extra interview, Cuoco expounded on her "very unconventional marriage" to E! News.

"We have different locations that we're at a lot," the Big Bang Theory alum explained in August 2019. "We're not together every single day, and I think personally it's important, it works well for us. If you want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun." While Cuoco and Cook were living separately during the early days of their marriage, they moved in together in 2020 upon the completion of their "dream house."

"We are built. We are so excited,” Cuoco told Access Hollywood in March 2020. “We have not spent an evening in it yet. Actually, Karl's been at home and I said ‘Why don’t you go stay at the house?’ but he’s waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there.” At the time, the actor was living in New York City while filming HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. She noted that once they finished filming the series, she would be moving back across the country in order to move in with her husband. She continued, "When I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house. We're going steady. He gave me his letterman jacket and we're moving in together.” Cuoco added, "Everyone was so crazed that we didn't live together and I was like, 'Why do you care?'"