Kaley Cuoco Hopes for 'Friends'-Styled Reunion for 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast

✖

Kaley Cuoco just earned her first Emmy nomination for HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, but she is still open to looking back at The Big Bang Theory. While a traditional The Big Bang Theory revival seems unlikely just two years after the show ended, Cuoco has endorsed a Friends-style reunion where that involves the cast getting back together to share memories from the show. CBS did air a similar behind-the-scenes special before the Big Bang finale aired in May 2019.

During a new interview with Variety to preview The Flight Attendant Season 2 and to celebrate her Emmy nod, Cuoco said she was really impressed with the Friends reunion. "When I watched, I definitely thought, I would love to do that one day. I would love to do that with our show," she said. Friends: The Reunion brought the entire Friends cast together to reminisce about making the 1994-2004 series with special guests. It was released on HBO Max on May 27 and even earned four Emmy nominations.

A few weeks before the Friends special was finally released, Cuoco told E! News she was open to doing something similar for Big Bang. However, she noted it was too soon to do it. After all, the Friends special came 14 years after Friends ended. "It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped," Cuoco said in May. "I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I'm excited to see how everyone flourishes."

"I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely will be down for that," Cuoco continued. "It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it'd be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long."

The Big Bang Theory ended in May 2019 after 12 seasons because Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon, announced he would not return if the show was renewed for Season 13. Co-creator Chuck Lorre, CBS, and Warner Bros. Television decided to end the show rather than try to keep it alive without him. Before the final two episodes aired, CBS aired Unraveling The Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell, a retrospective special hosted by Cuoco and Johnny Galecki.

After Big Bang, Cuoco quickly moved on to The Flight Attendant and the animated Harley Quinn series. The Flight Attendant earned Cuoco an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Production on Season 2 starts this fall. The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn, The Big Bang Theory, and Friends are all available to stream on HBO Max.