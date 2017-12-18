Kaley Cuoco Hits up ‘Magic Mike Live’ Twice

Kaley Cuoco is one happy girl. The newly engaged Big Bang Theory actress and her girlfriends spent a fun-filled weekend in Las Vegas, where she was spotted at two showings of Magic Mike Live.

The Blast reports that Cuoco and a group of friends were seen at two showings of the hunky performance and that their group got to meet the men of the show backstage, leading some to wonder if she was on an unofficial bachelorette party. See their photo with the cast here.

The 32-year-old actress shared a group photo on Instagram at the Hard Rock Casino on Saturday.

“Vegas! We survived the first night and even found our rooms at the end of the evening,” she wrote in the photo’s caption, adding the hashtag #goals.

Cuoco’s equestrian boyfriend Karl Cook popped the question on her birthday at the end of November and shared an emotional video of Cuoco’s reaction. In the video, Cuoco can be seen in tears with the engagement ring on her finger. There was just one problem: she hadn’t said yes yet.

“Honey, how do you feel? Honey?” Cook is heard asking her. “What’s on your finger honey?”

“We’re engaged,” Cuoco says, crying.

“You still haven’t said yes, yet!” Cook says.

“Yes! I say yes, I say yes,” she says as the video ends.

The two have been sharing smitten social media posts with each other ever since their engagement.

In one holiday-themed photo, Cuoco and Cook are donning a tandem Christmas sweater that is joined in the middle. Cuoco’s side reads, “I’ve been nice,” and Cook’s side reads, “I’ve been naughty.”

Cuoco and Cook have been dating since March 2016 and made their first public appearance together in September 2016. This will be Cuoco’s second marriage. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for just over a year, from December 2013 to September 2015. She was also engaged to Josh Resnik, but they split before the wedding in 2012.