Justin Timberlake’s Apology Draws Ire Over Possibility of Escaping ‘Scot Free’ Amid Janet Jackson, Alisha Wainwright Controversies

Even though Justin Timberlake has broken his silence and apologized after being caught on camera with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, that hasn’t been enough for some people. Podcaster and former TMZ personality Van Lathan took to Twitter to call out Timberlake’s words, bringing up the singer’s famous Super Bowl XXXVIII performance with Janet Jackson.

What if Justin Timberlake were to escape scot free for all the public shenanigans caught on camera, and left a Black Woman holding the bag to have her career forever changed and reputation marred, without really ever coming to her defense? That couldn’t happen? Right? — VanLathan (@VanLathan) December 5, 2019

That notorious 2004 game featured a halftime performance with Timberlake and Jackson when a now-infamous “wardrobe malfunction” ended up exposing Jackson’s breast on national television. While Timberlake’s career was mostly unscathed by the incident, Lathan pointed out that Jackson’s was “forever changed and reputation marred.”

When confronted by another Twitter user about Lathan’s accusation, he doubled down on his lack of defense of Jackson in the initial wake of the incident.

No one is perfect. ESPECIALLY NOT ME. Trust me, I’m WAAAAAAY more fucked up then Justin Timberlake. I’m just saying he should’ve defended and protected the Sister from what she’s been getting as well. Especially after seeing how that “other thing” played out. https://t.co/ULfC7ULS9k — VanLathan (@VanLathan) December 5, 2019

Last year, ahead of his return to the Super Bowl halftime show, Timberlake did address the situation, admitting that he “stumbled through” the performance. “I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go, like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it.’”

He also said that he had “absolutely” resolved any issues with Jackson as well, stating: “I don’t know that a lot of people know that. I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Regarding the incident with Wainwright, Timberlake has since been avoiding his co-star after the two were spotted on camera holding hands. Reportedly, Jessica Biel, Timberlake’s wife, has demanded that her husband take a lie detector test over the matter. If it turns out that Timberlake was unfaithful, it could lead to a hefty payday for Biel thanks to a contract the two signed before they were married in 2012.