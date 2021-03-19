Hailey Bieber Reveals Why Her First Year of Marriage to Justin Bieber Was 'Very Difficult'

✖

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and again one year later at a large ceremony in South Carolina with friends and family, which means the couple is now over two years into their marriage. In a new interview with ELLE magazine, Hailey opened up about the pair's first year as husband and wife, admitting that it was "very difficult."

"In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide," she recalled. "I was like, 'I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a—.' I was like, 'Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?'" Around one year ago, online trolling against Hailey got so bad that she changed her Instagram settings to allow only people she follows to comment on her posts, including her husband.

"I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time," she said of Justin. "Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn’t ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him." When the interviewer noted that most young and famous couples in love often say similar things, Hailey responded by sharing that she and her husband are putting in the work.

"I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not," she said. "Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely. But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do." Over the past year, the Biebers have been able to step back from that public eye to a certain degree due to the pandemic, which Hailey sees as a silver lining.

"I try to be careful saying something like, ‘The good thing about the pandemic,’ because I know there’s been so much sadness and devastation," she explained. "But over the last six years of my career, I’ve never gone this long without working. Quarantine has removed any expectations of work, and there is no pressure of having to be anywhere. It’s the same for Justin. We’ve gotten so much solid alone time. It’s like this long, extended vacation where we get to hang out together all the time."

The couple tied the knot when Hailey was 21 and Justin was 24, which the model admitted "is insanely young." Adding that it "sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud," she shared that due to their time in the public eye, the couple felt that they were in a position to knowledgeably make that life decision.

"I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]," she said. "We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted."