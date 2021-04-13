Justin Bieber Gushes About How Wife Hailey Has Helped Change His Life for the Better

✖

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married for around two and a half years, and Justin credits their union as being one of the reasons he's in such a good place today. In a new profile for GQ, the pop star reflected on life with his wife, admitting that "the first year of marriage was really tough."

"There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff," he explained. "There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, 'I’m scared.'" After spending that first year "on eggshells," the couple is now "

just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories."

"And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to," Bieber shared. "Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that." The 27-year-old added that he has always felt "compelled" to marry. "I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing," he said, confirming that babies for himself and Hailey won't happen "this second, but we will eventually."

In her own recent profile for ELLE magazine, Hailey shared that her first year of marriage was "very difficult," partially due to the increased scrutiny she found herself under as the wife of one of the most famous people in the world. "In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide," she recalled. "I was like, 'I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a—.' I was like, 'Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?'"

Around one year ago, online trolling against Hailey got so bad that she changed her Instagram settings to allow only people she follows to comment on her posts, including her husband. "I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time," she said of Justin. "Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn’t ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him."