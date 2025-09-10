Julianne Hough Reveals Plan to Shave Her Head

Julianne Hough may soon be looking bald and beautiful in the ballroom!

The Dancing With the Stars host, 37, revealed she has plans to “shave [her] head with a monk” in Bhutan during Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“I have this thing on my list of things I want to do: I want to go to Bhutan and shave my head with a monk,” Hough explained. “It was just to shave my head, but now there’s two added layers: Bhutan and a monk.”

The ABC presenter revealed she’s so serious about her plans that she’s already enlisted hairstylist Riawna Capri to help. “I literally called my hairstylist Riawna and I was like, ‘I think we need to make a wig that is my exact haircut right now,’” she explained. “I was like, ‘We need to replicate this as a wig so that I can just [shave it] and then know that I’m good for work.’”

Hough continued, “It’s weird. I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life,” adding of the cut’s significance, “It’s my outward expression of whatever I go through internally, and I’ve been through a very big excavation process recently, and I’m like, ‘Take it off!’”

Despite Dancing With the Stars’ Sept. 16 premiere, Hough said her trip could “potentially” happen sooner rather than later.

“The last seven years, all the things I put into place — the systems of protection of who you think you should be — all of them have gone away,” she revealed. “So I’m like, ‘Oh, last thing, I just need to shave my head now.’”

Hough previously cut her own bob back in 2024, saying at the time on Instagram that she decided to take her hair into her own hands as an expression of “out with the old energy, and in with the new.”

“This was such a funny day – it was raining so hard, but the sun was shining and there was a double rainbow,” she wrote at the time. “It made me start to think about the seasons of life, and the decisions we make as we progress. Hair is such an outward expression of what those decisions are…of the internal journeys that we go through.”