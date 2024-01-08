Julianne Hough Cuts Her Own Hair off For Wild Transformation

Julianne Hough recently made the wild decision to cut off her own hair, for a big personal transformation. Over on Instagram, Hough shared a video clip of herself sitting down in a stylist's chair. She is then handed a pair of scissors and proceeds to trim off several inches of her hair. By the end of the clip, it's clear that she feels — a looks — like a whole new person.

"Out with the old energy, and in with the new," Hough wrote in the post's caption. "This was such a funny day – it was raining so hard, but the sun was shining and there was a double rainbow. It made me start to think about the seasons of life, and the decisions we make as we progress. Hair is such an outward expression of what those decisions are...of the internal journeys that we go through."

"The idea of the rain pouring, which could've been a melancholy day, but the sun was shining so bright that it almost felt like a cleansing," Hough continued. "(I know, I know, but seriously!) Plus a double rainbow to show a sign of prosperity and all the life that is to come. It just felt like it was the right time to cut off some of the old energy and start fresh." Lastly, Hough thanked her stylist — Riawna Capri from Nine Zero One — "for trusting me trusting you that you trust me," and then ended the caption by encouraging her followers to not "try this at home."

The big hair transformation comes after the first season of Hough's tenure as co-host of Dancing With The Stars. In early 2023, it was announced that Tyra Banks had exited DWTS and that Hough would be taking her place as host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who returned as co-host of Season 32. "It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough told Variety of rejoining the show, this time as a host. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann [Inaba], Bruno [Tonioli], Derek [Hough], the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," she added. "The energy is magnetic every time you step foot into the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season." Fans can catch Hough back on the Dancing With The Stars dance floor anytime by streaming Season 32 on Disney+.