These 4 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums Are on Julianne Hough’s ‘Mount Rushmore’ of Contestants

Dancing With the Stars’ Julianne Hough is revealing who is on her Mount Rushmore of DWTS alums.

A lot of celebrity contestants have graced the ballroom, but only four are worthy enough in Hough’s eyes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The current co-host and former judge and pro spoke to Variety all about Dancing With the Stars as preparations continue for the upcoming 34th season. Hough was asked who she would put on her “Mount Rushmore” of DWTS contestants, and she had an interesting answer. Of course, there are quite a lot of contestants to choose from over the last 33 seasons, but these are the four who made the list.

Emmitt Smith

(Adam Taylor Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images/ via Getty Images) CHERYL BURKE, EMMITT SMITH

The former NFL player competed on the third season with Cheryl Burke, coming in first place. He also returned for Season 15, which was the all-star season, paired with Burke again, but the two came in fourth.

Apolo Anton Ohno

(Photo by Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) APOLO ANTON OHNO, KARINA SMIRNOFF

Leave it to Hough to include at least one of her former partners. She was paired with the Olympic speed skater for Season 4, coming in first place. While Apolo Anton Ohno returned for the all-star season, he was paired with Karina Smirnoff, and the duo came in fifth place.

Iman Shumpert

(Christopher Willard via Getty Images) DANIELLA KARAGACH, IMAN SHUMPERT

NBA player Shumpert was paired with Daniella Karagach during Season 30, and they came in first place. Hough even stepped in to judge for her brother Derek during Week 10 when he was out after testing positive for COVID, so she saw firsthand just how great he was doing.

Bindi Irwin

(Photo by Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Before her brother Robert takes the ballroom this fall, Bindi competed on Season 21 of DWTS with Derek Hough. The two came in first place, meaning that Robert has some pretty big shoes to fill. Julianne was a judge on this season, so she was able to see it all firsthand week after week.

Additionally, Julianne Hough admitted there “are so many greats I could’ve included, such as Amber Riley, Jordan Fisher, and Zendaya. The list goes on. Honestly, I wish I had a full list in front of me. It’s impossible to choose!” When DWTS returns for Season 34 this fall, there will be even more great celebrity contestants to grace the ballroom floor. For now, though, a premiere date has not yet been announced.