Brooks Laich and Estranged Wife Julianne Hough Fuel Reconciliation Rumors on Lunch Date

Former NHL star Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough announced in May that they were splitting up after three years of marriage. Now some fans believe that the couple could reconcile in the near future. This belief surfaced after the two enjoyed a lunch date in Los Angeles.

According to E! Online, Laich and Hough spent the afternoon in the City of Angels, enjoying the sunshine and their time together. The outlet reports that this outing comes as the estranged couple spends more and more time together. They previously celebrated Hough's 32nd birthday with a pool party. A source has since told E! that they are "still trying to figure things out."

One source further spoke about Laich and Hough and explained how they found their way back together. They had been spending quarantine in separate states, with Laich living at his Idaho lake house. "With the world now on pause, Julianne doesn't have the distractions she had several months ago and finds herself missing Brooks," the source said. "It really hit her over her birthday that maybe she moved too quickly and didn't appreciate what she and Brooks had together."

Laich drew attention during Hough's birthday party when he appeared on some Instagram Stories. Fans spotted him hanging out in the pool and noticed that he served as the "obstacle" for a fancy trick. Hough leaped over an inflatable arch and landed on a rainbow pool float. She also jumped over Laich, who floated in the water under the arch. There was a possibility that Hough would mess up the jump, but Laich did not show any concern in the footage from the party.

When the possibility of a reconciliation surfaced, fans had questions about how Laich would ultimately respond. A source close to the couple provided some context and said that he would "be very open" to giving the marriage another chance. "If that were an option, he would be all in," a source told PEOPLE. "Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He's a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance."

While he and Hough continue to reportedly examine their relationship status, Laich is working on another endeavor. He recently launched World Playground, a community " built to provide inspiration, information, and opportunities to help you create the life you want." Those that subscribe to the community can potentially win adventures with Laich, as well as exclusive products. They will also help raise money for Operation Underground Railroad, an organization dedicated to ending human trafficking and child slavery.