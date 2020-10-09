Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares 'Veep' Regret After Mike Pence's Viral Fly Incident at VP Debate

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was among the dozens of celebrities making jokes about Vice President Mike Pence's viral fly moment at Wednesday night's vice presidential debate with Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City. Louis-Dreyfus said she regretted that the Veep team never thought of a fly landing on her head. The former Seinfeld star played Vice President Selina Meyer on Veep, the hit political satire series created by Armando Iannucci.

"Well, I wish we had thought of this on [Veep] - who’s controlling the fly?" Louis-Dreyfus joked, alongside a screenshot of the fly sitting on Pence's head. She later explained why Iannucci and the writers never came up with the joke. "Actually, forget it. Too obvious," she wrote. Louis-Dreyfus' comments had Twitter users in stitches.

During the debate Wednesday, a fly sat on Pence's head for more than two minutes, with the vice president apparently not realizing it was there. The fly became a viral superstar during its tenure as Pence's unintended headwear. Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign pounced on the moment, creating a meme with Biden carrying a fly swatter. The campaign also sold a fly swatter with "Truth over flies" printed on its handle. They also bought the URL "flywillvote.com," which redirects people to iwillvote.com, where they can check to see if they are registered to vote.

Other celebrities reacted to Pence's fly moment, but none were as illustrated as Jim Carrey's. The comedian shared another one of his drawings, this time with a smiling fly sitting on Pence's head. He also shared a fictional Pence quote, commenting on Pence's interrupting. "And if I may rudely continue, I find the Senator’s ability to recognize my bootlicking highly offensive. Clearly, her desire to speak tonight is an attempt to seduce me away from my wife that will not succeed as I busted a nut before I came out here," Carrey wrote. Inside the painting, Carrey wrote, "Pence doesn't know s—, but flies do!"