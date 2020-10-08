Joe Biden Campaign Jumps on Mike Pence's Fly Moment, Registers 'FlyWillVote.com'

✖

The Joe Biden campaign quickly jumped on Mike Pence's fly moment from the Vice Presidential debate, and has registered the website FlyWillVote.com. The link to the page redirects to IWillVote.com, but is a clear joke at Pence's expense, due to a fly landing on his head during his debate with Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris. The Biden campaign also began selling "Truth Over Flies" flyswatters.

Zach McNamara, the merchandise director for the Biden campaign, spoke about jumping fast to market off the viral moment, quipping, "We saw the internet and our supporters sharing a viral moment online, so our digital team came together on the fly." McNamara added, per CNN, that their goal was to show how "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will always choose truth over lies, science over fiction, and unity over division." Notably, the flyswatters have already sold out.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

While the vice presidential candidate debate is currently one of the most talked about political moments, the next presidential debate has become somewhat of a controversy. Following President Donald Trump's hospitalization with COVID-19, he refused to move the next debate to a virtual format. Notably, the Debate Commission must keep the debate safe for all parties involved, and per CDC guidelines on the virus, Trump may still be contagious.

In a statement on the debate issues, Biden's campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said, "Donald Trump doesn’t make the debate schedule; the Debate Commission does. We accepted the three dates — Sept. 29, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 — in June. Trump chose today to pull out of the October 15th debate. Trump’s erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar, and pick new dates of his choosing."

The Biden campaign now says they are sold out of fly swatters after selling roughly 35,000 of them since last night at $10 a piece ~$350,000 raised, all because a fly landed on Mike Pence's head https://t.co/eF3qZCfYm6 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 8, 2020

Bedingfield went on to say, "We look forward to participating in the final debate, scheduled for October 22, which already is tied for the latest debate date in 40 years. Donald Trump can show up, or he can decline again. That’s his choice." At this time, the debate plans appear to be unconfirmed, but Biden will be holding his own town hall event in place of the now cancelled second debate.