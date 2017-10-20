Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Selfie After Second Round of Chemo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus completed a second round of chemotherapy Thursday and posted a hilarious selfie to mark the occasion. “We are not f**king around here,” the VEEP actress wrote.

“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here,” she wrote in the caption to a photo of herself with a mustache drawn on her face. ” ‘I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and [you’re] going to hear me ROAR.’ “

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

She also called out her VEEP co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons, as well as Katy Perry, for their “hilarious and loving inspiration.”

The 56-year-old actress announced on September 28 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She used the opportunity to call for universal health care to help women who can’t afford treatment.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote in a statement she posted on Twitter and Instagram. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The diagnosis came only days after Louis-Dreyfus won a sixth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Selina Meyer on VEEP. Louis-Dreyfus has 11 Emmys on her resume as a performer and producer, thanks to her work on Seinfeld and The New Adventures of Old Christine.

VEEP‘s seventh season will be the show’s last. HBO said it plans to adjust the production schedule for Louis-Dreyfus’ treatments.

More: ‘Seinfeld’ Costar Offers Message of Support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Cancer Diagnosis

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO said in September. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of VEEP.”