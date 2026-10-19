Joy Behar Reflects on Her Feud With Former ‘The View’ Co-Host

Joy Behar is reflecting on her nearly 30-year run as a co-host on ABC’s The View.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Behar opened up about the talk show’s current state.

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“This group now is very good,” she said. “They all have a sense of humor. Nobody’s mean over there. Over the years, there’s been a couple of little mean girls.”

Although she didn’t name who she meant by “little mean girl,” one former co-host may stand out to fans because of the feud between her and Behar: Meghan McCain.

While the duo was civil during the first few years of McCain’s tenure on The View, things came to a head in January 2021, when Behar told McCain she “did not miss” her while she was on maternity leave.

Following the on-air spat, McCain said the incident made her have a “panic attack” and begin lactating. The moment was among the reasons why McCain decided to exit the talk show later that year.

“I started hysterically crying … I started lactating on air, and I started crying,” McCain stated in a podcast following her The View departure.

She also discussed the incident in an October 2021 interview with Variety. “I had postpartum anxiety. When I was back, I was really nervous. It was like starting TV all over again. I felt unsteady. I was trying to make a joke, ‘You missed me so much.’ If you watch the clip, her reaction is very sharp.”

As she addressed the feud with McCain, Behar said she and the former conservative co-host were not close.

“I thought, ‘Well, good for you if that’s the worst thing anybody said to you,’” Behar said about the 2021 heated exchange. “I wouldn’t say we were having a dinner every night, but we got along fine.”

Behar co-hosted 28 of 30 seasons of The View.