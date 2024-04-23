Josh Duhamel Mourns Death of Stepdad Who 'Pulled' Him 'From the Wrong Side of the Tracks'

Josh Duhamel is mourning the death of his "incredible" stepfather, George Kemper. The Shotgun Wedding actor, 51, took to Instagram Monday to pay tribute to the man who pulled him "from the wrong side of the tracks into a life with possibility" after Kemper's passing on April 9 at the age of 74.

"Said goodbye today to my step father George Kemper. An incredible man, with a larger than life personality and a laugh that filled the room," Duhamel wrote alongside a photo with the program from his stepdad's funeral. "He pulled my mother Bonny, my sister Ashlee, and myself from the wrong side of the tracks into a life with possibility. He also gave me two other beautiful sisters, McKenzee and Kassidy." The Buddy Games host concluded, "We will miss this man dearly. Thank you for all you did for us Big George."

Kemper passed away after a battle with brain cancer at his winter home in San Tan Valley, Arizona, according to his obituary, with daughters McKenzee and Kassidy at his side. Born and raised in Minot, North Dakota, Kemper graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of North Dakota in 1972 before going on to join his father at the family business, Kemper Construction, which is "one of the oldest, multigenerational, family-owned construction companies in North Dakota" and celebrated its 100th anniversary in business in 2007.

Kemper was an active member of his community as well as an "avid hunter and fisherman" who took "regular fishing trips with good friends into the interior of Canada where many fish stories were hatched." His obituary noted, "He was also of the opinion that he had mastered the crockpot and stir-fry, but some of his family would disagree." Kemper's "greatest interest and love," however, was his family, and he was a "devoted father" to his two daughters with a "treasured relationship" with Duhamel and his sister.

Duhamel is also a father, sharing 10-year-old son Axl with ex Fergie, and welcoming son Shepherd Lawrence with wife Audra Mari on Jan. 11. Duhamel told Parade in September that Axl was going to be a "great older brother," recalling his first reaction to the news. "He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be- You're still going to love me, though, too, right?'" the Transformers actor shared. "I was like, 'Of course I'm going to still going to love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"