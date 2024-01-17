Josh Duhamel and His Wife Welcome Their First Child Together

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari have welcomed their first child together, a son named Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel. The Transformers actor, 50, and former Miss World America, 30, announced the news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a joint Instagram post of their baby boy's feet and revealing in the caption that he was born on Jan. 11.

On her Instagram Story, Mari shared another photo of her baby's hand, tagging her husband and writing simply, "he's. here." This is Mari's first child, while Duhamel is already dad to son Axl, 10, whom he shares with ex Fergie. Duhamel and Mari tied the knot in September 2022 and announced a year later that they were expecting a new addition to the family. "Baby Duhamel coming soon," the couple wrote on Instagram at the time alongside the sonogram photos showing their unborn son.

At the time, Fergie's sweet comment on her ex's baby announcement sparked comments about their positive co-parenting, as the Black Eyed Peas singer wrote alongside several hearts, "I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

Duhamel and Mari began dating in 2019 following the Buddy Games host's split from the "I Gotta Feeling" singer, 48, who filed for divorce in May 2019 almost two years after she and Duhamel announced they had split in September 2017. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

(Photo: Audra Mari)

Following his divorce, Duhamel told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that he was looking forward to settling down and having more kids with his next partner. "I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years," Duhamel said in the 2018 episode. "So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f- anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."