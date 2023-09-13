Fergie Weighs in on Ex-Husband Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement

Fergie is absolutely thrilled to hear that Josh Duhamel is expecting a baby. During a joint Instagram post on Monday, Duhamel, 50, and his model wife Audra Mari, 29, announced that they are expecting their first child together. The post's caption read, "Baby Duhamel coming soon." alongside a picture of the couple's ultrasound scan. Duhamel and Mari began dating in 2019 and got married in September 2022 at a rooftop wedding at the Jasper Hotel in North Dakota. Fergie, 48, posted her congratulations underneath, writing, "I am truly happy for you guys Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

The singer was married to Duhamel from 2009 to 2019 and shares son Axl, 10, with the actor. The couple jointly announced their split in September 2017, and Fergie filed for divorce in May 2019. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the former couple said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE in 2017. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public." "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," they added.

Fergie spoke at a TCA panel in January 2018 about balancing her career and parenting after the separation. In that panel, she said she hadn't planned on having more children, noting she wasn't completely opposed to the idea. "You never know. I never say never. It's definitely a new year, and the circumstances are — news!" Fergie said. "So, right now, I'm not thinking about that because I've got so much on my plate, and I'm just trying to be the best Mom for my little Punky Pie — that's what I call him. He's my little Punky Pie — I call him Punky because he loves pumpkin pie." "As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all of the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules," she said. "I'm constantly having to have boundaries to make sure that all of those hours are in, and it's a balanced lifestyle because I've got so much on my plate that sometimes I'm just a tired mom."

Duhamel expressed his intention to have more children while speaking with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast in December 2018. "I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years," Duhamel said. "So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f— anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."