Josh Duggar Suffers Yet Another Legal Loss Ahead of Child Porn Case Trial

Josh Duggar has suffered a few courtroom losses, ahead of his child porn case going to trial, and now the former reality TV star has been hit with yet another legal setback. According to PEOPLE, Duggar’s legal team has filed a total of five motions regarding dismissal or impression of evidence in Duggar’s case. All of the motions have now been shut down, as District Judge Timothy L. Brooks denied the fifth and final motion on Monday.

This specific motion was related to the execution of a search warrant, which took place in 2019. The motion also included a legal request for a Franks hearing. This is when a proceeding is held to determine if police officers obtain a search warrant by lying. Duggar had also been fighting the court-use of photos taken of him in jail, as his child pornography trial start looms. The photos are of Duggar’s hands and feet, and are evidence for the prosecution. His lawyers claimed that the federal agent who took the images did not have a warrant allowing them to snap the photos. In legal motions previously obtained by PEOPLE, Brooks explained that he denied a request to have the photos thrown out because “there is no legal authority to suggest agents needed a warrant before they could photograph Mr. Duggar’s hands and feet.”

Brooks added that “Mr. Duggar consented to being photographed,” which is something prosecutors had initially explained as well. Brooks also denied a dismissal request for certain statements Duggar allegedly made — such as asking, “What is this about? Has somebody been downloading child pornography?” The judge explained that this motion was denied “because Mr. Duggar was never in custody” during those specific interactions with federal agents Finally, Duggar’s lawyers had filed a motion to have his indictment on child porn charges dismissed, which Brooks denied as “frivolous” and stated that it had “no legal support.”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography. Duggar pleaded “not guilty” to the charges and remained in custody until a bond hearing.

Duggar has since been released on bond and is staying with a family friend. He is prohibited from having contact with minors, other than his own children. The father-of-six is reportedly allowed “unlimited contact” with his kids, however, his wife — who is currently pregnant with the couple’s seventh child — must be present for the visits. His trial is set to begin in November.