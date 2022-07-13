Josh Duggar's Release Date From Prison Reportedly Set

Josh Duggar is currently serving a prison sentence for crimes related to possession of child pornography, and now it seems the former reality TV star's release date has been set. Per Life & Style, it's reported that the Bureau of Prisons has scheduled Duggar's release date for August 12, 2032. This means that he will spend just over 10 years in prison at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution in Texas.

The new comments come after Duggar was arrested, tried and convicted on child pornography charges. On Dec. 9, Duggar's trial ended with the jury delivering their decision to the court. The 33-year-old was found guilty of two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. On May 25, Duggar was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The former reality TV star was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, 2021 with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography. Duggar pleaded "not guilty" to the charges and remained in custody until a bond hearing.

Duggar was eventually released on bond and had reportedly been staying with a family friend. He was prohibited from having contact with minors. He was reportedly allowed "unlimited contact" with his kids, however, Anna — who gave birth to the couple's seventh child in October — was required to be present for the visits.

Following Duggar's conviction, it was reported that his wife Anna was "not certain" about their future as husband and wife. Speaking exclusively to In Touch, a source close to the Duggars said that Anna "still loves" Josh and is "doing everything she possibly can to make sense of this living nightmare." The insider added, "His actions have forced her to look at him as a fallen man who lost his way. Anna has "stood by" her husband until "the bitter end," and is "praying" for him as he awaits his sentencing.

"She's leaning on her faith and is certain that it will work out the way it's supposed to," the source added, then claimed that the Duggars are "laying low" while being as much of a support as possible to Anna in this difficult time. "Josh's troubles may have splintered the family into taking sides," the insider said. "But there's one person who the majority of them continue to support – that's Anna."

However, the source adds that while Anna is grateful for her husband's family showing her support, she is "taking time away" from them. "She does talk to Michelle and some of her sisters-in-laws," the insider stated. "She's been spending more time with her family." At this time, there has been no indication that Anna intends to file for legal separation or divorce.