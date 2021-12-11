Josh Duggar Forced Into Solitary Confinement for ‘Safety’ After Child Pornography Conviction

Following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, the Counting On alum has been placed in solitary confinement for “safety” reasons. Sources tell InTouch Weekly “he has his own small cell and is away from other criminals.” A judge convicted Duggar on two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography earlier this week following his April arrest.

Josh Duggar is currently being held at the Washington County Correctional Facility until he receives his sentencing. A court date hasn’t been set as of yet. He faces up to 20 years behind bars in federal prison for the crimes and $250,000 in fines for each count.

Duggar’s wife Anna has reportedly been putting on a brave face in front of the public for her and Josh’s brood of kids. Though, sources share the wife, who recently gave birth to the couple’s seventh baby, is “devastated” about the situation. Despite her many efforts to be there for Josh throughout out the trial, offering her unending support fo her husband, “her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt.” The insider continued, adding that Anna’s trying to handle the news by “trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”

As for the rest of the family, another source claims “the family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worst.” “[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are trying to stay strong, praying for Josh, Anna and their grandkids. The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”

Josh’s sister, Jill responded to the news in a blog post. “Today was difficult for our family,” Jill wrote. “Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation. We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse.”

Jill continued, “Nobody is above the law. It applies equally to everybody, no matter your wealth, status, associations, gender, race, or any other factor. Today, the people of the Western District of Arkansas made that clear in their verdict. As a Christian, we believe we are all equal at the foot of the cross, and, likewise, we are all equal under the law.”