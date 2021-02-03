Jordyn Woods Puts in Work in 'Wellness Wednesday' Gym Video

✖

A new year is a great opportunity to work on your fitness, especially if you're a celebrity. Jordyn Woods, 23, is definitely putting in the work at the gym, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post. With the caption "WELLNESS WEDNESDAY," a masked up Woods showed off her work out routine in a video. It is quickly clear that if you want to get a body like Woods', you have to sweat for it.

Since her fallout with the Kardashian family, Woods has been working to further her career, working on furthering her modeling career with brand ambassadorships, earning a role on the black-ish spin off grown-ish, and even appearing on The Masked Singer as the Kangaroo. While it hasn't come with some backlash, Woods has been working hard to get her career and life back on track.

View this post on Instagram

After Woods was blamed for breaking up Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, leading to the implosion of her long friendships with the Kardashian family (in particular Kylie Jenner), Woods has had to rebuild her life and career on her own terms. It certainly hasn't been easy, and Woods said in an interview with Now With Natalie that she had "no one [to talk to]."

"You take everything you think you know for a whole decade: the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you've grown up doing, and you take it all away from someone — I didn't even know how to feel," Woods admitted. Woods also realizes her own part in the scandal and has worked to own up to that. "I think the first step of that is acceptance. Looking at the situation, [and saying], 'OK, what did I do? What role did I play in this? How was I responsible? How can I be held accountable? How can I take responsibility for what happened?'"

"Things happen, and that's what makes us human," Woods said. "But just acceptance and accountability and responsibility. I feel like people in this generation lack accountability. And when you can't accept what you've done, or you can't accept that, you can't heal from it." From the sounds of things, Woods is committed to doing the work, be it emotional or physical.